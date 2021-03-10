Menu
COVID test no longer excuse for man on run from court says judge. Picture: Brendan Radke
Crime

COVID test no longer an excuse for man on run from court

Hugh Suffell
10th Mar 2021 10:30 AM
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in court for the fourth time in a row, after he phoned saying he was getting a COVID-19 test.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court for the fourth time in a row, after he phoned saying he was getting a COVID-19 test.

Coincidentally, he used the same excuse on the three previous occasions in which he was to appear.

Giovanni Russo was charged with four offences - two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and two charges of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

On Monday March 8, Russo asked for his matters to be adjourned for three weeks until he received the result of his test.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said “this is the fourth COVID test since December that Russo has had”.

“There is a COVID test being undertaken every time he has a court appearance,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Russo was given a notice to appear on December 7, January 18 and February 8 - on all three occasions he failed to appear citing that he was waiting for results.

Magistrate Howard Osborne issued a warrant for Russo’s arrest.

