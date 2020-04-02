COVID-19: Where can you get tested in the West Moreton

TESTING: When and where you can get tested for coronavirus in the region. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DO YOU have a regular cough or a coronavirus cough?

And is that a fever you’re developing, or do you just need to open a window?

If you’re in the West Moreton region and you’re concerned you may have caught coronavirus, you can call a hotline by phoning 3413 7199.

The hotline is operated by registered nurses at Ipswich Hospital between 8am and 8pm and specialises in coronavirus inquiries.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region rises day by day, it can be difficult to know when you’re being paranoid and when you need to take symptoms seriously.

The most recent Queensland Health advice suggests a person is eligible for testing if they have a fever, have recently had a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and have either been overseas or on a cruise, or have had close contact with a confirmed case.

Testing is also possible for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and work in vulnerable settings such as health care, aged or residential care, military, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools; live in an area where an outbreak has occurred, or live in a First Nations community.

In the West Moreton region, there are two fever clinics set up – one at Ipswich Hospital and one at the Gatton Hospital.

The majority of people arriving at the fever clinics are tested for coronavirus on arrival, provided they meet the criteria and present with symptoms.

West Moreton Health chief executive Kerrie Freeman said the clinics were working to keep people who might be contagious away from other areas of the hospital.

“This helps reduce the potential spread of the virus and keeps the emergency department available for emergencies,” Ms Freeman said.

“Clinicians screen patients based on the regularly updated Series of National Guidelines criteria, before recommending that a patient either present to the fever clinic or emergency department or continue to self-isolate.

“Once at the fever clinic, the clinicians will assess if the person meets the testing criteria before administering a test.”