Detail of coronavirus test sample generic istock COVID-19
News

COVID-19: Run of no new cases continues as patients recover

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
11th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
CORONAVIRUS cases in the West Moreton region have remained steady for yet another day, as patients have begun to recover from the disease.

Details released by Queensland Health show the number of confirmed cases in the region is unchanged at 37.

In positive news, West Moreton Health confirmed earlier this week, 14 of those cases have since recovered.

One case has been confirmed in the Lockyer Valley and another in the Somerset region.

The last confirmed new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on April 1.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The positive news came as police warned residents to stay home this Easter, threatening fines for those you didn’t comply.

Health officials have warned the long weekend would be critical for the country’s ability to contain the spread of the virus – and pleaded for the public not to travel.

