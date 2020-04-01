Menu
NEW CASE: Another patient in the West Moreton region has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Patrick Gee
News

COVID-19: One case detected in West Moreton today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Apr 2020 4:00 PM
ONE more coronavirus case has been confirmed in the West Moreton region this afternoon, taking the area’s total to 37.

After a massive spike at the weekend, the region’s total has been growing at a decreasing rate.

The age and sex of the patient is unknown as is the specific town the patient lives in.

Because the West Moreton health region covers Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Boonah and Ipswich hospitals, it is possible the new patient is from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset regions.

READ MORE: Somerset and Lockyer Valley mayors address region’s cases

READ MORE: How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

READ MORE: QHealth asked why local health boards won’t release details

Queensland Health and West Moreton Health have not commented on where in the region the patients have been detected, the age range of most patients or which hospitals are currently treating coronavirus patients.

Of the 36 cases, Queensland Health has confirmed the first two patients, confirmed on March 14 and 15, were a 51-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

coronavirus lockyer valley queensland health somerset west moreton
