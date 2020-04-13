Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIG HELP: Lowood Beautification Project co-ordinator Peter Bevan with volunteers John and Sue Cook.
BIG HELP: Lowood Beautification Project co-ordinator Peter Bevan with volunteers John and Sue Cook.
News

COVID-19 cut their trip short so they turned to volunteering

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Australia’s loss has been a big gain for the Rail Trail at Lowood.

Travellers John and Sue Cook had been holidaying in the York Peninsular, South Australia, when they had to make a hurried trip back to their home state of Queensland ahead of the border closures.

Now staying at the Lowood Showgrounds, the pair weren’t content to let the days drift by – instead signing up to help out the local Landcare group’s work on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

“We just wanted something to do. We pedalled past and saw them and we asked if we could give them a hand,” John said.

“So next day, we went down and started planting trees.”

The Sunshine Coast based couple are keen travellers and have regularly ridden along the Rail Trail before.

According to Sue, they first noticed the plantings alongside the Rail Trail some four years ago and have watched with interest the progress of the revegetation activities, and the difference the plantings have made to the trail and to the town.

The work to plant vegetation on the Rail Trail near Lowood is led by local gardener Peter Bevan, who welcomed the help to continue the latest stage of the project.

“These new sections are being planted with Australian natives including some 600 dry vine scrub and koala friendly tree species,” Mr Bevan said.

“Having some extra volunteers to help Trish, Bill and myself with the preparation and planting at this time is really appreciated.”

John said the couple had been quite impressed with the work Peter had achieved, with help from local volunteers and Work for the Dole participants.

The couple are planning to continue helping out while in the region and planted another 60 trees this morning.

“It’s really good for the trail and good for the locals too,” he said.

brisbane valley rail trail lowood peter bevan
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re waiting for the crash’: Road turned into racetrack

        premium_icon ‘We’re waiting for the crash’: Road turned into racetrack

        News A retiree has pleaded with hoons to slow down along her quiet street, saying it’s just a matter of time before someone is killed.

        Australians will always come first: Our farmers’ pledge

        premium_icon Australians will always come first: Our farmers’ pledge

        News If you’ve had fresh food and milk in your plate this week, you’ve got a local...

        COVID-19: Run of no new cases continues as patients recover

        premium_icon COVID-19: Run of no new cases continues as patients recover

        News It’s been ten days since our region last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19

        ANTIDOTE: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

        premium_icon ANTIDOTE: 9 non-virus stories you may have missed this week

        News Tired of reading about coronavirus? Well here’s nine virus-free stories you might...