Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wet weather at the Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Show 2017.
Wet weather at the Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Show 2017.
Opinion

The COVID-19 crisis is breaking rural Australia's heart

by Greg Johnson
12th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER THE past 20 years, there has been much tinkering and tampering with many of the traditions and institutions my generation held dear.

Traditions like showing respect for women, men tipping their hats to women and abstinence from swearing are long gone.

Gone forever is cracker night.

The do-gooders and the good doers have taken the fun out of life - almost.

One wonderful family thing that remains is our agricultural show movement. Every town, of any size, has an annual show.

Our smallest state, Tasmania, convenes the nation's oldest show. The Royal Hobart Show began in 1822.

The Chronicle devotees will be proud to learn the Heritage Bank Toowoomba Royal Show is the oldest show in Queensland having commenced operations in 1860 almost 20 years ahead of Brisbane's "Ekka" which was, sadly, also cancelled this week.

There are 600 agricultural shows in Australia. Queensland has 128 including the Toowoomba Region's Clifton, Cooyar, Goombungee, Millmerran, Oakey, Pittsworth and Toowoomba shows.

Children count down the days from the most recent show until the next and get particularly disheartened when a leap year delivers one more day to count.

Shows bring people together from all walks of life and all ages, from the newborn to those with their own personal century in sight.

Roughly speaking there are just two patron groups, "bushies" and "townies". Because bushies always wear Akubra hats you can expect plenty of hat-tipping over a show period from our country cousins.

Building a show is like building a small city. It involves hundreds, and sometime thousands, of volunteers, builders, electricians, exhibitors, judges, committee people, entrants, riders, groomers, show girls and boys and, most importantly, showmen (I am told "showmen" applies to both men and women).

There are animals aplenty from horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, chooks and birds to alpacas.

Countless competitions abound for schoolwork, leathercraft, woodcraft, painting, handicraft, photography, fruit and veggies.

I love everything about our show - the colour, noise, dust, people, happiness and, especially, dagwood dogs drenched in tomato sauce and waffles overflowing with cream.

The economic impact on show towns is enormous. All those visitors need somewhere to sleep, eat and drink as well as to buy clothes and souvenirs.

So you can imagine how terribly disappointing it was for all these good people when the Toowoomba Show was cancelled like many others across the nation. The COVID-19 crisis broke hearts, economies and bank accounts.

But we are Australian and we will bounce back. Next year there'll be another 600 shows delivered.

And good news kids, it's not a leap year so one less day in your countdown.

More Stories

editors picks greg johnson opinion
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        premium_icon Backpackers kicked out of caravan park during virus pandemic

        News Seven people evicted from Gatton caravan park after flouting social distancing measures

        Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        premium_icon Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        News The culprits climbed in through the smashed window a day later.

        A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        premium_icon A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        Pets & Animals The dog still waiting for love after a year in the shelter

        Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        premium_icon Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        News A Gatton restaurant has announced it will be introducing home delivery.