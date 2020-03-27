Menu
Brisbane to Hervey Bay flight caught up in virus alert

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2020 5:40 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM

CONTACT tracing for COVID-19 is being carried out for a flight from Brisbane to Hervey Bay on March 18.

The flight is listed on Queensland Health's current status and contact tracing alerts website for novel coronavirus.

The Qantas flight is listed alongside many others where contact tracing is being carried out.

The flight number was QF2378.

Anyone who was on this flight should monitor their health for 14 days. If you become unwell, contact a doctor immediately. Call ahead and advise of your symptoms and exposure so they can prepare for your visit.

This week all Virgin flights in and out of Hervey Bay were suspended as the pandemic continues.

Hervey Bay was one of 19 destinations across Australia that had services suspended.

Qantas has suspended most of its domestic flights until the end of May.

According to its website, there are seven scheduled return Qantas services between Hervey Bay and Brisbane per week from the end of March to the end of May.

So far, 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.

brisbane contact tracing covid19 editors picks hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

