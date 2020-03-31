Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOCATION UNKNOWN: The West Moreton region now has 55 cases but it is not known where in the region they are.
LOCATION UNKNOWN: The West Moreton region now has 55 cases but it is not known where in the region they are.
News

COVID-19: 35 cases detected in West Moreton catchment

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS first detected in the region just two and a half weeks ago, when a 51-year-old male tested positive to coronavirus.

Now, 35 patients in the West Moreton health region have been diagnosed with the virus, making up 5 per cent of the state's total.

A week ago, only 10 cases had been confirmed in the region but with new patients diagnosed nearly daily, and doubling in confirmed cases at the weekend, the region has been dubbed a virus hotspot.

The West Moreton region includes the Lockyer Valley, the Somerset, Ipswich and part of the Scenic Rim electorate, making for a massive area and large number of people.

It includes hospitals in Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Ipswich and Boonah - none of which would confirm the presence of coronavirus patients.

Queensland Health and West Moreton Health have not commented on where in the region the patients have been detected, the age range of patients or which hospitals are currently treating coronavirus patients.

Last week, a teacher at a Lockyer Valley school entered self-isolation, following medical advice and a child from a family in the Somerset was withdrawn from primary school after coming in contact with someone later diagnosed to have coronavirus.

coronavirus coronavirusipswich covid-19 esk gatton laidley lockyer valley somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tantalising new cheese flavours to treat your tastebuds

        premium_icon Tantalising new cheese flavours to treat your tastebuds

        News Lockyer Valley farmers are pairing their signature cheese with exciting flavours that are sure to tickle the tastebuds.

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase

        More virus cases confirmed in West Moreton

        premium_icon More virus cases confirmed in West Moreton

        News After more than doubling its number of cases at the weekend, the region’s number...

        Game for two: Golf clubs weigh up coronavirus shutdown

        premium_icon Game for two: Golf clubs weigh up coronavirus shutdown

        Golf While outdoor facilities including playgrounds and skate parks are closed, golfers...