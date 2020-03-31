COVID-19: 35 cases detected in West Moreton catchment

LOCATION UNKNOWN: The West Moreton region now has 55 cases but it is not known where in the region they are.

IT WAS first detected in the region just two and a half weeks ago, when a 51-year-old male tested positive to coronavirus.

Now, 35 patients in the West Moreton health region have been diagnosed with the virus, making up 5 per cent of the state's total.

A week ago, only 10 cases had been confirmed in the region but with new patients diagnosed nearly daily, and doubling in confirmed cases at the weekend, the region has been dubbed a virus hotspot.

The West Moreton region includes the Lockyer Valley, the Somerset, Ipswich and part of the Scenic Rim electorate, making for a massive area and large number of people.

It includes hospitals in Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Ipswich and Boonah - none of which would confirm the presence of coronavirus patients.

Queensland Health and West Moreton Health have not commented on where in the region the patients have been detected, the age range of patients or which hospitals are currently treating coronavirus patients.

Last week, a teacher at a Lockyer Valley school entered self-isolation, following medical advice and a child from a family in the Somerset was withdrawn from primary school after coming in contact with someone later diagnosed to have coronavirus.