COVID-19: 14 new cases confirmed in West Moreton

UPDATE: More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the region.

THERE’S been a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the West Moreton region overnight.

As of 4.30pm yesterday, no new cases had been reported – leaving the region with 17 confirmed infections.

But overnight another 14 cases were confirmed – bringing the regions total to 31.

Queensland Health confirmed contact tracing is underway for the new cases, and

will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

In total – another 70 cases confirmed across the state, bring Queensland total infection number to 625.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Qld Health said it wanted everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing,” it said in a statement.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.