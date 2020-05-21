Menu
A man accused of robbing a man while armed with an axe claims it could not have been him because he’s not a Kiwi.
Crime

Man says he couldn’t have been robber 'cos he’s not a Kiwi

by Lea Emery
21st May 2020 6:54 PM
A MAN accused of storming a Gold Coast home with an axe and demanding cash on Good Friday claims it could not have been him because he was at home with his partner.

Te-Manu-Katiu Lionel Talbot also denies he was the robber because he does not have a New Zealand accent as the victim had claimed.

Talobt was granted bail after he appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court om Thursday where he faced six charges including robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter a dwelling with intent.

Talbot is accused of storming into a Molendinar home armed with an axe and demanding cash on April 10 this year.

The court was told the victim reported the robber had a New Zealand accent.

It is alleged when the occupants refused to give him money Talbot took their car.

Prosecutor Donn Reid said the car was spotted near Talbot's Biggera Waters home and a police search found an axe in a backpack and clothing items, including a hospital mask, similar to those worn during the robbery.

Defence lawyer Demi Quadrio tendered to the court an affidavit from Talbot's partner stating he was at home on the day of the robbery.

"The witness said the male had a New Zealand accent," she said.

"I don't know if your honour would like to hear my client speak but my client was born in Sydney.

"He has resided in Australia all his life and does not have a New Zealand accent."

Ms Quadrio said the axe was found in a different coloured backpack to the one described by the victim.

She said the clothes found in Talbot's apartment were black but the victim had said the man was dressed in blue.

Magistrate Pam Dowse granted bail.

"It would appear there is a long way to go in this matter," she said.

Bail conditions include that Talbot report to police daily and not leave his Biggera Waters home between 7pm and 6am.

The matter was adjourned to June 9.

Originally published as Court told man couldn't have been axe robber because he's not a Kiwi

