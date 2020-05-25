Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

COURT: The 9 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

Nathan Greaves
25th May 2020 1:00 PM
EACH week a number of people would normally appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gatton Court cases are now being processed in a limited number in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, May 25.

Campbell, Emma

Cordon, Timothy John

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Hague, Robert James

Kelly, Timothy Michael

Knox, Rose Mary Vera

Manttan, Luke Michael

Thies, Tye Joseph

White, Peter James

