Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

COURT: The 23 people ‘attending’ Gatton Court today

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
11th May 2020 10:00 AM
EACH week a number of people would normally appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gatton Court cases are now being processed at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, May 11.

Appleyard, Darren John

Bailey, Jayden Brendan, Mr

Beveridge, Jennifer Ann

Bognuda, Scott Andrew

Burr, Thomas Neville, Mr

Busby, Luke Justin, Mr

Charrington, Bradley Raymond

Cockerell, Cameron Joel, Mr

Farrier, Tyson Tyrone

Gerefo’Oa, Owen Nekea

Ghost Gully Produce Pty Ltd

Greene, Christopher John, Mr

Johnston, Logan Rai, Mr

Kerr, Brett Michael

Khamis, Ayman Idris, Mr

Kingsley, Grahame William

Mcleod, Tia Carmen, Ms

Morgan, Bradley John, Mr

O’Donnell, Joel Allan Gordon

Oliver, Mitchell Adam, Mr

Rodriguez Benedettl, Ildemaro Andres

Ruming, Jasmine Rose

