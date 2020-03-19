Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peter Boyce fears a major shutdown of the court system is imminent. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Peter Boyce fears a major shutdown of the court system is imminent. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Health

Court shutdown imminent tips prominent lawyer

Scott Sawyer
19th Mar 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH-profile lawyer Peter Boyce says he thinks a shutdown of the justice system is imminent, as the coronavirus pandemic fallout continues.

Mr Boyce, who began practising as a solicitor in 1977, is the principal of Butler McDermott Lawyers.

Speaking from Ipswich, where he was working on a District Court matter this week, Mr Boyce said he felt "it was imminent" that the courts would close down, with only absolutely essential matters to be heard.

He said an announcement had been made barring friends and spectators from the court this week, with only legal representatives and those appearing allowed in the building.

coronaviruspromo

Mr Boyce, who had a staff of 30 at his Nambour-based firm, said the closest he'd seen courts get to shutdown was the annual Christmas skeleton staff period, but he expected it was not long until that became the norm.

"Courts are setting down things that are only absolutely essential," he said.

"We're hoping for the best but we're also preparing for the worst."

Legal practitioners had been urged around the state to identify urgent Supreme and District Court matters where the defendants were in custody and approaching the period likely to be served on any sentence, and if possible, apply for judge-only trials.

A shift to audiovisual link-only sentencing was also flagged, as measures were introduced to try and restrict the spread of the virus.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime health legal system peter boyce queensland courts
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butchers under the pump due to ‘manic‘ panic buying of meat

        premium_icon Butchers under the pump due to ‘manic‘ panic buying of meat

        Health People are bulk buying meat like never before. Some had even asked to use Afterpay to pay for mince and sausages.

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:05 PM
        Council calls special meeting to address coronavirus

        premium_icon Council calls special meeting to address coronavirus

        Council News Councillors being briefed daily on COVID-19 situation ahead of meeting to discuss...

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        How to stay busy during the coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon How to stay busy during the coronavirus crisis

        Life Though many events have been cancelled or postponed, there are still plenty of ways...

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Elderly, disabled left short despite special shopping hours

        premium_icon Elderly, disabled left short despite special shopping hours

        News Staff guarded the doors of Woolworths Plainland this morning