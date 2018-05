APPEAL: Brendan Bennetts appealed his conviction on the grounds unlawfully obtained police conversations and statements were used during his trial.

APPEAL: Brendan Bennetts appealed his conviction on the grounds unlawfully obtained police conversations and statements were used during his trial. Contributed

THE killer of Gatton schoolgirl Jayde Kendall has lost an appeal against his murder conviction.

Brenden Jacob Bennetts went to Queensland Court of Appeal after he was found guilty of killing 16-year-old Jayde and dumping her body on rural land.

Jayde's body was found on August 26, 2015.

She was last seen alive 12 days earlier.

For more see: https://www.qt.com.au/news/jayde-kendall-killer-loses-appeal/3427338/