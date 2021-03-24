COURT: Pot user busted behind the wheel unlicensed

Nicholas Alan Flick pleaded guilty to drug driving with a suspended licence in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, 2021. Photo: Facebook.

A Lockyer Valley man has fronted court after he was busted driving while drugs were in his system and without a licence.

The repeat offender was caught driving on Patrick Street at Laidely on January 26, 2021.

Police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson said police intercepted Nicholas Alan Flick after checks revealed he was unlicensed due to a demerit point suspension.

Flick pleaded guilty to the offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, 2021.

“He was aware of the suspension and that it was still in force,” senior constable Willson said.



Senior constable Willson told the court Flick admitted to police he had been “recently” using drugs.

A roadside drug test confirmed the presence of drugs in Flick’s system and he was conveyed to the Laidley police station.

A certificate of analysis later confirmed the presence of cannabis in his saliva, senior constable Willson said.

Flick’s traffic history was tendered to the court and a notice specifying a previous conviction of a prior drug driving offence when he was on a provisional licence.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Flick had nothing to say about the offences.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined Flick $400 and disqualified him from holding a licence for three months for the drug driving offence.

Flick was fined a further $250 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months for driving without a licence.

The fines were referred to SPER and convictions were recorded.