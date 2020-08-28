Menu
Crime

COURT: Lockyer farm worker swears off driving, sells car

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
A LEARNER driver has sold his car after he was caught behind the wheel when he shouldn’t have been.

Patrolling police officers pulled over Christian James Scott Neumann, 23, who was driving his silver Holden Commodore on April 27.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard offers spotted Neumann on McKay St, Gatton about 7pm.

“He stated frankly to police he did not have one,” Sgt Windsor said.

“Checks were conducted that revealed he had only ever held a learner’s permit.”

The court heard Neumann’s learner permit had been suspended due to the accumulation of demerit points.

“It was suspended as of March 24 so he was effectively driving without a license,” Sgt Windsor said.

The farm worker told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had since sold his car.

“I’m not planning to use one until I actually get my licence back,” Neumann said.

Ms Ryan agreed it was a good plan.

“If you want to drive, you really do need to go through the right processes and I understand you have now sold your car,” Ms Ryan said.

She fined Neumann $350 and did not record a conviction.

