COURT: Gatton man punched victim’s face ‘in defence of dad’

A Gatton FIFO worker who inserted himself in a scuffle between his father and another man and used “excessive” force has fronted court for his attack.

Jordan Richard Riley, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm after he punched another man, Cameron Brown, in the face at Ingoldsby on July 10, 2020.

The court heard Mr Brown had to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered facial injuries as a result of the altercation.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to reports of an assault at Ziscakes Road and on arrival found three men at the scene.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Mr Brown provided a statement to police before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Brown told officers attended a property on Ziscakes Road and had “reason to speak to one of the occupants of the defendant's vehicle”.

Senior sergeant Windsor said a “physical scuffle ensued” between Riley’s father and Mr Brown, before Riley “inserted himself” and “punched the victim”.

“Mr Brown was struck in the face,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

In court, Riley’s solicitor, Mark Williams, said his client accepted his response was “excessive”.

Mr Williams said Mr Brown was approached to see if he was willing to be involved in “justice mediation”, however he declined.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll referenced Riley’s criminal and traffic history and described the altercation as “out of character”.

Riley was fined $1000 and given three months to pay.

No conviction was recorded.

Riley’s father and Mr Brown did not receive charges for the incident.