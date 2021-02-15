Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

COURT: Gatton man punched victim’s face ‘in defence of dad’

Hugh Suffell
15th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gatton FIFO worker who inserted himself in a scuffle between his father and another man and used “excessive” force has fronted court for his attack.

Jordan Richard Riley, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm after he punched another man, Cameron Brown, in the face at Ingoldsby on July 10, 2020.

LOCAL NEWS: Investigation underway after woman suffers critical injuries in Mulgowie crash

The court heard Mr Brown had to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered facial injuries as a result of the altercation.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police were called to reports of an assault at Ziscakes Road and on arrival found three men at the scene.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Mr Brown provided a statement to police before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Brown told officers attended a property on Ziscakes Road and had “reason to speak to one of the occupants of the defendant's vehicle”.

Senior sergeant Windsor said a “physical scuffle ensued” between Riley’s father and Mr Brown, before Riley “inserted himself” and “punched the victim”.

“Mr Brown was struck in the face,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Senior’ P-plate driver busted drug driving during rehab

In court, Riley’s solicitor, Mark Williams, said his client accepted his response was “excessive”.

Mr Williams said Mr Brown was approached to see if he was willing to be involved in “justice mediation”, however he declined.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll referenced Riley’s criminal and traffic history and described the altercation as “out of character”.

Riley was fined $1000 and given three months to pay.

No conviction was recorded.

Riley’s father and Mr Brown did not receive charges for the incident.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        Premium Content Regions hit hardest when JobKeeper dries up

        News With hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders still relying on JobKeeper to stay in work, there are fears of job losses when the subsidy dries up.

        Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Premium Content Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Community Odds have jumped significantly for a popular south east Qld horse tracing track...

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...

        Tough tryouts earns young Laidley cricketer state selection

        Premium Content Tough tryouts earns young Laidley cricketer state selection

        Cricket Laidley’s young cricketer, who takes on men double his age every weekend, has been...