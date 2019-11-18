IN COURT: Full list of 43 people in Gatton court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Gatton Magistrates Court on 5468 5000.

Bakens, Carol Lesley 1 9:00AM

Bale, Deanne Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Blokland, Brendon Paul 1 9:00AM

Bramley, David John 1 9:00AM

Castle, Barry Kyle, Mr 1 8:30AM

Charter, Jacob Matthew 1 9:00AM

Coates, Jessica Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cockerell, Cameron Joel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cole, Gavin Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cook, Benjamin Craig 1 9:00AM

Foster, Dylan Thomas 1 9:00AM

Gates, Adrian Shane 1 9:00AM

George, Cody Mark 1 8:30AM

Graham, Stephen Richard 1 8:30AM

Hodan, Ali Maan 1 8:30AM

Hohnke, Jasmine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Hook, Troy Adam 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM

Jessup, Kaleb Gordon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Danial Kial, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jones, Savannah Gayle 1 8:30AM

Jones, Savannah Gayle 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Timothy Michael 1 9:00AM

Kiffel, Cody Richard 1 8:30AM

Kiffel, Cody Richard 1 9:00AM

Leggio, Simone 1 9:00AM

Mcilfatrick, Ryan John 1 8:30AM

Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms 1 9:00AM

Neville, Sarah Kelly 1 9:00AM

Nightingale, Mitchell Alexander 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Rebecca Jaya 1 8:30AM

Redman, Alexander Mcgregor 1 9:00AM

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sippel, Koren Michelle, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Vidler, Darren Ronald John 1 9:00AM

Ware, Daniel Patrick 1 9:00AM

Watson, Brett 1 9:00AM

White, Beau Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Alexandra Oksana 1 9:00AM