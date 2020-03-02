Menu
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

