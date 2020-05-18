Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

COURT: 8 cases ‘appearing’ before the Gatton Court this week

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greavves@gattonstar.com.au
18th May 2020 10:00 AM
EACH week a number of people would normally appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gatton Court cases are now being processed at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, May 18.

Clements, Andrew James Mark

Geitz, Rodney Jason

Mcclure, George Hilton, Mr

Mcleod, Tia Carmen, Ms

Nelson, Simon Adrian

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

Pattinson-Gilmour, Zachary Francis

Williams, Noel Robert Lee

gatton court gatton court list toowoomba magistrates court
Gatton Star

