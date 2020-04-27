COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week

EACH week a number of people would normally appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gatton Court cases are now being processed at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, April 27.

Campbell, Emma

Carpenter, William Leslie John, Mr

Doorey, Teagan-Maree

Garton, Jack Ian

Holmes, Daniel David

Kelly, Timothy Michael

Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs

Majane, Shannon Louise

Manttan, Luke Michael, Mr

O'Brien, Rebecca Jaya

Smith, Kyley Nedyne

Tare, Gideon, Mr

White, Peter James, Mr