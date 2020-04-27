COURT: 13 people ‘appearing’ in Gatton Court this week
EACH week a number of people would normally appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Gatton Court cases are now being processed at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Monday, April 27.
Campbell, Emma
Carpenter, William Leslie John, Mr
Doorey, Teagan-Maree
Garton, Jack Ian
Holmes, Daniel David
Kelly, Timothy Michael
Knox, Rose Mary Vera, Mrs
Majane, Shannon Louise
Manttan, Luke Michael, Mr
O'Brien, Rebecca Jaya
Smith, Kyley Nedyne
Tare, Gideon, Mr
White, Peter James, Mr