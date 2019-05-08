Couples escape the rat race for a day made just for them

A RECORD number of couples are taking their vows to the country and saying "I do” at Coronation Hall at Somerset Dam.

Bookings at the hall have increased by 142 per cent, as loved up couples choose the Somerset as the ideal wedding location.

The influx of bookings followed a trial key arrangement with Somerset Wedding Planner and Bebe Country Weddings owner Bebe Jecis-Swadling who showcased the hall to imminent newlyweds.

Her efforts have resulted in securing bookings past October at the hall.

Ms Jecis-Swadling said the region was an untapped resource for those looking for a personalised wedding venue.

"It's funny because bringing people out for the weddings, they are saying they didn't even know Somerset region existed,” Ms Jecis-Swadling said.

But Ms Jecis-Swadling said once people visited the area, many were returning to visit or even booking a wedding of their own in the region.

"The weddings are advertising our little piece of god's country to other people,” she said.

Ms Jecis-Swadling said weddings in the Somerset not only gave couples a unique location, but there was also more flexibility in catering to their individual needs.

"I think coming out to an area like this you get the personal touches and you can make it your own,” Ms Jecis-Swadling said.

"When the guests walk into my couples wedding they can feel the couple and see it's them.

"It makes it more personal. You can pick and choose what you want at your wedding and there's no packages which limit what you can and can't do.”

From a la carte to catering with a pizza van, Ms Jecis-Swadling said everything was an option at the weddings she helped plan.

"People will be flexible with your requirements you're not just a number compared to businesses (in the city) that do 10 weddings a week,” Ms Jecis-Swadling said.

Coronation Hall is just one of the venues Ms Jecis-Swadling offers couples through her business.

She also uses at least four other locations across the Somerset and collaborates with local businesses to provide guest with their perfect day.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann welcomed the initiative to promote weddings in the local area.

"What we are looking for is more weddings and more overnight visitors enjoying Somerset and spending their money locally and supporting our businesses,” Cr Lehmann said.

The council has invested $280,000 on the Coronation Hall venue in recent years to make it more appealing to prospective hirers and travellers.

The council plana to call for expressions of interest to help showcase the hall to prospective hirers.