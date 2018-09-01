Couple trying to conceive discover wife is still a virgin

THEY were under a lot of pressure to have a baby.

It had been four years and their parents constantly complained about the lack of grandchildren.

Convinced something was seriously wrong, the unnamed Chinese couple sought the advice of obstetrician Liu Hongmei when a team of doctors visited their village in Bijjie city in the south-western Guizhou province.

The wife said she found the experience painful, but "silently told herself that she had to endure it, in order to be able to one day hug her child," Doctor Liu told China's Guiyang Evening Post.

Concerned the 24-year-old might be battling a serious genealogical condition; the obstetrician did a full physical examination, which revealed one surprising fact - the woman had never had sex.

Increasingly confused, the doctor again questioned the couple about their sex life.

It was only when the woman boasted that she 'could fit three fingers' that the doctor realised the reason they hadn't got pregnant - they'd been having anal sex the entire time.

Stifling laughter, Liu handed them each a sex-ed handbook and sent them on their way.

A few months later, 100 eggs and a live chicken arrived at the hospital, a thank you gift from the now-expecting couple.

Liu said that while it's rare for couples to be so uniformed, many people "lack or have misconceptions about sex."

This article appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.