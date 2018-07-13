Couple strike a winner on Insta

Scott Fawcett and Cathlene Navie of Grafton won the Telstra Best Dressed Couple prize.

THE 2018 Telstra Best Dressed Couple didn't even have Instagram when they took their photo for the competition at the Grafton Cup race day.

But thanks to Grafton Shoppingworld (and their help with Instagram), Cathlene Naive and Scott Fawcett walked away victorious.

The Pillar Valley couple, dressed in red and black with animal print accents, stood out for the judges who used the social media platform to run the competition for the first time this year.

Scott was dressed from top to toe in a Connor outfit and Cathlene wore a dress and headpiece from Wicked Dame, with her own beautiful red shoes.

Cathlene said she'd been to the races a number of times with her dad, who is a jockey.

The two moved to the Grafton region three years ago and have been to the Grafton Cup twice.

"We love it here," Scott said.

"I love Grafton and I love Cathlene."

The Telstra Best Dressed Couple was judged from Instagram under the tag #gswfotf10. To check out their Grafton Cup Day outfit and other couples in the running, search the hashtag on Instagram.