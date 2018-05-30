Couple shares news of NewsExpress Gatton's sale

TIME FOR CHANGE: Vicky and Darryl Spicer have put NewsXpress Gatton up for sale.

TIME FOR CHANGE: Vicky and Darryl Spicer have put NewsXpress Gatton up for sale. Lachlan McIvor

VICKY and Darryl Spicer have come to think of their Gatton newsagency as their fourth child, so the decision to sell has been a difficult one.

The couple has run NewsXpress Gatton, in Railway St, for nine years, and have developed strong bonds with their customers.

"Our family is in New South Wales, near Wollongong, so the customers are like our family as well," Mrs Spicer said.

"We're never alone, we've always got a friend, we've always got a mother or father figure as well.

"Our regulars bring in their families to introduce to us, or let us know if someone has gone into hospital, and when they're better.

"It's going to be very hard to leave them when our time comes.

"There's a lot of beautiful people in the Lockyer Valley."

The Spicers, like many small business owners, dedicated a great deal of their time and energy into the business, and now with two daughters finished school and their youngest in Year 10, they want to devote more time to family.

"It's time for someone else to run the business, and to fall in love with the business and our customers," Mrs Spicer said.

"It's time for us to rest a bit."

Over the past nine years the Spicers have seen the shape of the newsagency trade change, and have adapted with it to continue at the helm of a strong and stable business.

Newspapers and magazines used to be top sellers. Now with the growth of the internet and changing habits, the market for stationary, gifts and cards have become the stronger earners.

"It will grow and be stable for a very long time because of the commitment of the customers in the Lockyer Valley," Mrs Spicer said.

"There's a lot of loyalty from people here; it's not like the city."

Mrs Spicer said the newsagency was a great business for a family to run, and the Lockyer Valley a fantastic place to call home.

Sixteen years ago the couple moved to the valley from Bowral, where they could not afford to buy their first home.

They built their lives here, and they plan to stay.

"The Lockyer Valley is a great place to live, to have a business," Mrs Spicer said.

"It's a great place to settle and for the kids to grow up."