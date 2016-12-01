37°
Couple losing battle to keep hay worth $10,000

Lachlan Mcivor
| 1st Dec 2016 3:59 PM
TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so.
TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so.

TWO Lockyer Valley residents are set to see more than $10,000 burn in front of their eyes.

Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke leased a Lockyer Valley Regional Council property on Woolshed Creek Rd in Summerholm for several years.

On October 25, Mr Gehrke was advised he was not the successful tenderer after applying to lease the land again and needed to remove his property within a month.

He did so but was told he could not take 250 round bales of grassy hay with him from the property as council said it was infected with Declared Class Two weeds and needed to be destroyed.

Mr Gehrke said no proof of weeds had been provided to him.

"They have never proven it to me,” he said.

"It hasn't, it's got nothing in it.”

Mr Gehrke said the stress of losing the hay was keeping him up at night.

"There's over $10,000 worth of hay there,” he said.

"I can't afford that amount of money to be burnt in front of my eyes.”

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council spokesperson said Mr Gehrke was advised the hay contained pests at a meeting in May.

"Council Pest Officers visually confirmed there were Class Two pests located within the bales with samples then sent to a specialist in Brisbane for further analysis,” they said.

"The result (came) back positive for both Parthenium and Giant Rats Tail Grass.”

They said burning the hay was council's only option.

"It is against the law to sell, give away or release contaminated bales knowingly harbouring declared pests without a permit from Biosecurity Queensland,” they said.

"As no permit was produced on request, council was left with no choice but to seize and destroy the bales.”

FOOD, clothing and counselling support - these are some of the vital services offered to those in need by Brisbane Valley Care and Concern.

TIME TICKING: The bales of hay, owned by Desmond and Merilyn Gehrke, are set to be burned by council as soon as it is safe to do so.

Two Lockyer Valley residents could see $10,000 go up in smoke.

