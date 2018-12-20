Couple honeymoon in retirement

TRUE LOVE: Shirley and Reginold Neuendorf wouldn't change a thing about the way life has turned out.

TRUE LOVE: Shirley and Reginold Neuendorf wouldn't change a thing about the way life has turned out. Meg Bolton

SHIRLEY and Reginald Neuendorf do just about everything together.

No matter what time they wake up in the morning their day doesn't start until they are united at the breakfast table.

It's a routine they've followed since March this year when the couple decided it was time to sell their Plainland farm and start the next chapter in life at Tabeel Aged Care in Laidley.

"We don't have any worries any more,” Mr Neuendorf said.

"At home you'd worry about when it was going to rain and when you're going to plant the crops but in here you don't have to worry about anything.”

Living at Tabeel is the closest experience the hard-working farmers have had to a holiday.

With a farm to run, life had been all hands on deck for as long as they can remember.

"We only went far enough that we could come back at night to milk,” Mr Neuendorf said.

"We never went travelling anywhere, we never had a holiday, we had the cattle to look after and who was going to milk the cattle if we weren't here.”

After Mr Neuendorf worked on a dairy farm, the couple bought a vegetable farm and grew various produce for decades.

Focused on their professional life the Neuendorfs didn't even go a honeymoon but, after 63 years, they are making up for lost time.

"We just sit and talk all day,” Mr Neuendorf said.

"I wouldn't have life any other way; if I had it over I wouldn't change anything.”

While the Neuendorfs' love for each other has spanned for more than half a century, they have known each other almost 80 years.

They met at primary school at Tarampa but their association was not always close, they went "their own way for quite a few years”.

"I didn't go to school very long because dad got crook, so I had to go work on the farm,” Mr Neuendorf said.

After being peers, neighbours and members of the same church for many years, the couple reconnected in their early 20s and decided to start the rest of their lives together.

"She's the best girlfriend I had,” Mr Neuendorf said.

Wednesdays and Saturdays were reserved for quality time with each other, but it wasn't long before the couple knew they wanted to settle down.

"We wanted to start off in life together,” Mr Neuendorf said.

"We were only engaged for a couple months and then got married.”

After all their time together, Mr Neuendorf said their love was just as strong now as it was back then.

Sitting side by side in the living room at Tabeel they credited their happy marriage to their ability to "give and take”.

"In our time it was give and take but not today, it's take it all away,” he said. "The secret is just love each other.”

Mr and Mrs Neuendorf had three children and now have eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitors, friends and family keep them content from day-to-day as they enjoy retirement in Laidley.