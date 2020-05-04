Menu
Police charged a 45-year-old Boona woman for drug offences, and issued COVID-19 non-compliance fines at the weekend.
Crime

Couple fined $2600 for taking drugs to park during shutdown

Michael Nolan
by
4th May 2020 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM
ALLORA police issued more than $2600 in fines to a Boona couple caught blatantly disregarding the COVID-19 health directives. 

Officers intercepted the couple at Dalrymple Park, about 3pm Saturday.

A police spokesman alleged a 45-year-old woman was in possession of small amounts of methamphetamine and cannabis. 

Its alleged she was also driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and was more than 50km from her principle place of residence.

Police issued both people with a $1343 COVID-19 non-compliance fine.

They also charged the woman with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, and driving and unregistered and uninsured vehicle. 

"It will turn out to be an expense trip to the park for the woman," the spokesman said. 

The woman will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1. 

