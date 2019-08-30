Menu
Natasha (middle) with sisters and bridesmaids Kahla Hawksworth (left) and Rachel Tredwen (right).
Lifestyle

Couple enjoy a 'perfect day'

28th Aug 2019 4:12 PM

AFTER five years together, Tate Curtain and Natasha Leigh Curtain (nee Empen) tied the knot.

On May 18 the couple were wed at an intimate ceremony at Braeside Chapel at Merrimac in front of family and friends.

Natasha, the daughter of Kurt and Sharon Empen and Tate, the son of Gerard and Amanda Curtain were first engaged back on March 5, 2017.

"We met through McDonald's where we were both managers and the rest is history," Natasha said.

 

 

Tate had best man David Blaxland and groomsman Elliot Curtain by his side, while Natasha had her sisters, Rachel Tredwen and Kahla Hawksworth, as bridesmaids.

The pair honeymooned at the Sunshine Coast.

"We moved to the Gold Coast in 2015 to experience a city lifestyle and pursue career opportunities," Natasha said.

"A few months before our wedding we made a big decision to move back to our local home town to be closer to family and explore more career opportunities.

"Our wedding day was everything we wanted and more.

"It was the perfect weather and the perfect day."

Stanthorpe Border Post

