Country women raise $8k+ for fire relief

Debbie Gibson, Janice Howard, Helen Jose, and Dorothy Windolf at the QCWA Morning Tea.

Debbie Gibson, Janice Howard, Helen Jose, and Dorothy Windolf at the QCWA Morning Tea.

A SPECTACULAR morning tea has raised thousands for local and interstate fire relief.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Glenore Grove and Glamorgan Vale QCWA branches, with entertainment provided by the Glenore Grove Country Music Association.

More than 130 people braved the welcome rainfall on Wednesday morning to come out to the Glenore Grove Hall, the use of which had been donated free-of-charge to host the event.

All of those involved in organising the morning tea also volunteered their time.

Glenore Grove QCWA secretary Dorothy Windolf said more than 50 people helped out.

“Volunteers were from Glamorgan Vale and Glenore Grove QCWA branches, Das Neumann Haus and others who just pitched in to help where needed.”

In addition to the lovingly-prepared food served, there were also community stalls, raffles, and lucky door prizes.

Pauline Prince, Paul Storrs, and Donna Jackwitz represented the Rural Fire Services at the QCWA Morning Tea event. PHOTO: Nathan Greaves.

Acting Area Director RFSQ West Moreton Paul Storrs was a guest speaker at the event - and spoke about the difficulties being faced by those on the firefront.

“This last season, as you can imagine, has been unprecedented,” he said.

“Between August 1 and December 31, we’ve had over 1000 bushfire callouts. Those are all volunteer responses.”

He gave his thanks to everyone for their attendance and donations.

“Thank you for supporting, thank you for caring, not just about us, but about all Australians.”

Between door takings and raffle ticket sales, the QCWA raised $2300 for the cause, with donations bringing in more than $6500.

In total, the event raised an amazing $8813.10.

“We are inviting the Lockyer Waters and Grandchester Rural Fire Brigades back one day soon to receive a cheque each from the proceedings,” Dorothy said.

“The remainder of the money will be forwarded to our head office to be distributed to southern states.”