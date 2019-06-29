Country women host fundraise though fashion parade

June Kealy, Christine Flanagan, Jenny Simmons, Joy Simmons and Sue LeBrese at the Glamorgan Vale QCWA Fashion Parade.

SINCE 1922, the Queensland Country Women's Association has been dedicated to bringing women together, and sharing their passions with the community.

The Glamorgan Vale Branch of the organisation held a Fashion Parade this month, where members of the branch and a guest model showed off in outfits supplied by Portofino Fashions from Brisbane.

"It was attended by about 45 ladies.” Treasurer for the QCWA West Moreton Division Colleen Phipps said.

Afternoon tea was served as part of the event, which took place at the Glamorgan Vale Hall.

Women of all ages, from grandparents to grandchildren, were in attendance.

The parade is an annual event, and Colleen considers this year's to have been a great success.

"We've already booked it in for next year," she said.

While the purpose of the parade is to be a fundraiser, this year's parade wasn't carried out with a specific cause in mind.

"The money will go into the QCWA joint account. We donate to different things throughout the year.” Colleen said.