Menu
Login
WE ARE READY: Rosewood Show Ringmaster Patrick Lenihan.
WE ARE READY: Rosewood Show Ringmaster Patrick Lenihan. Cordell Richardson
News

Country showman eager for this year's festivities

28th Jun 2019 11:15 AM

ROSEWOOD Show ringmaster Pat Lenihan said the 2019 Rosewood Show program promised something for everyone.

The vice-president, who has been involved in organising the country show since "before he could walk”, said he was most excited about seeing the winner of the 2017 series of The Voice, Judah Kelly, headline the Saturday night entertainment line-up.

"Show weekend will kick off on Friday with dog judging and Saturday will feature all of your favourites, including sideshow alley, rides, stud beef judging, and the school, craft, cooking, horticulture, beekeeping, and vehicle and tractor displays,” he said.

"We'll also have the McGeary Challenge on Saturday and a full program featuring performances from local music, dance and taekwondo groups.

"From 4pm local singing duo Sarah and Ally will take to the stage, followed by Unbranded Country Rock band and the Calcutta Dash for Cash in the main arena about 6pm.

"Laidley's Judah Kelly will be performing songs from his hit albums Count on Me and Real Good Time from 6.30pm on the main stage.

"For a gold coin donation on Sunday, come along and enjoy the show jumping.

"We're very excited about this year's packed program and can't wait to share it.”

Entries are still open for most exhibits, including the poultry, cooking, floral and vegetable sections. Visit www.rosewoodshow.com.

Event details

When:

Friday and Saturday, June 28-29.

Cost:

Friday - adults $5, pensioners and children $2; Saturday - adults $10, pensioners $8, children $5; Sunday - gold coin donation.
judah judah kelly pat leniham rosewood show
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Police call for pony club gate theft info

    Police call for pony club gate theft info

    Crime The Gatton Pony Club has been the victim of theft

    President's dying wish is for his club not to fold

    President's dying wish is for his club not to fold

    News 'I've got a terminal illness so we will need a new president'

    Rosewood Show honey section a hive of activity

    Rosewood Show honey section a hive of activity

    News Apiculture section a sweet treat at show

    Businesses welcome prison's economic boost

    Businesses welcome prison's economic boost

    Business A $620 million dollar project was announced on Wednesday