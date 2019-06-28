Country showman eager for this year's festivities

ROSEWOOD Show ringmaster Pat Lenihan said the 2019 Rosewood Show program promised something for everyone.

The vice-president, who has been involved in organising the country show since "before he could walk”, said he was most excited about seeing the winner of the 2017 series of The Voice, Judah Kelly, headline the Saturday night entertainment line-up.

"Show weekend will kick off on Friday with dog judging and Saturday will feature all of your favourites, including sideshow alley, rides, stud beef judging, and the school, craft, cooking, horticulture, beekeeping, and vehicle and tractor displays,” he said.

"We'll also have the McGeary Challenge on Saturday and a full program featuring performances from local music, dance and taekwondo groups.

"From 4pm local singing duo Sarah and Ally will take to the stage, followed by Unbranded Country Rock band and the Calcutta Dash for Cash in the main arena about 6pm.

"Laidley's Judah Kelly will be performing songs from his hit albums Count on Me and Real Good Time from 6.30pm on the main stage.

"For a gold coin donation on Sunday, come along and enjoy the show jumping.

"We're very excited about this year's packed program and can't wait to share it.”

Entries are still open for most exhibits, including the poultry, cooking, floral and vegetable sections. Visit www.rosewoodshow.com.

Event details

When:

Friday and Saturday, June 28-29.

Cost:

Friday - adults $5, pensioners and children $2; Saturday - adults $10, pensioners $8, children $5; Sunday - gold coin donation.