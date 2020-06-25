Country pub completes renovations in time for lockdown’s end

BACK IN BUSINESS: Cyclists Isaac Spedding from NZ and Giorgia Strawaruk from Brisbane, with Mekayla Burdfield, Nathan Squire, Josh Squire, Buster the dog, Leah and Paul Squire, out the front of the Linville Hotel. (Picture: Marguerite Cuddihy)

COVID-19 lockdown gave many the chance to learn new skills or get some much needed house work done.

But for one Somerset business, it was an opportunity to complete a dream renovation to their property.

The Linville Hotel reopened earlier this month following a major refurbishment which has increased their guest capacity by nearly seven-fold.

Hotel owner Leah Squire said she was thrilled to see the new-look pub back in operation.

"It is absolutely fantastic that we were able to use our COVID downtime to do our renovations," Mrs Squires said.

"When we purchased the hotel, we always had the dreams of doing renovations and I guess yeah, we were we were fortunate that we were fast track them."

The new renovations have opened up the property - moving the original workers cottage to the black of the block and allowing a new deck to be built.

The extra space has drastically increase the pub guest capacity.

"It's given us a capacity of around 200 people now for dining as opposed to about 30 before," she said.

With the renovations finished and lockdown restriction eased - the hotel has been able to open for lunch and dinners and the response has been overwhelming.

"We've had an immense amount of support from locals, visitors, people on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, car clubs - everybody is sort of discovering the valley," she said.

Free camping across the street from the hotel is also providing a boost - with dozens of caravans taking advantage of the site even in the middle of the week.

Mrs Squire said it was great to have the hotel back open and thriving with visitors and live music on weekends, with just the front bar remaining to reopen.