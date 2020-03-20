Country pandemic panickers better behaved than city folk

Lockyer Valley police say it’s business as usual in the region so far.

Lockyer Valley police say it’s business as usual in the region so far.

WHILE police in the cities are forced to patrol toilet aisles and guard pharmacies, their counterparts in more rural areas have so far avoided having to go to such extreme lengths.

Though Gatton is home to three supermarkets, the local station’s officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne, said police hadn’t been forced to intervene, so far.

“We have had no incidents that I am aware of locally,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“I would like to reiterate general advice that the food supply chain is unaffected and panic buying only makes it worse for everyone.

“We are making contingencies so that the police will function and adapt to any different duties over the foreseeable future.”

It was a similar situation in Lowood, where the officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel reported it was business as usual, for now.

“We haven’t had any issues at this stage around our supermarkets or shops,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“There’s been no real impact on day-to-day operations, just vigilance in relation to hygiene.”

The only significant incident in his area had been a scuffle in Fernvale last week, where a Woolworths employee was assaulted with a trolley by three women allegedly sneaking items through the self-serve checkout.

Toogoolawah officer-in-charge Sergeant John Cumner said residents in his area had been well-behaved, but an influx of visitors from out of town had left locals on edge.

“We haven’t had any incidents thus far at supermarkets, pharmacies, and so on,” Sgt Cumner said.

“The locals have been really good with making sure there was enough for everyone.

“There has been an increase in people from outside the area shopping at our stores, which has been noticed in the local community.”