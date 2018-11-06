Country living inspires artist

FROM the bull to the tractor, the finer details of rural living were encapsulated in the painting created by Laidley artist Rachel Dent.

The piece was a project of compassion for people living in the country and was auctioned for charity at the opening night of the artist's inaugural exhibition at Nielsen's Place.

Deemed a success, the night attracted people from across the valley including Laidley Town and Country owner Jayne Cahill who purchased the painting for $202.

All funds from the auction were donated to the Rural Aid initiative buy-a-bale in a bid to lend a hand to struggling farmers.

Ms Cahill said they were happy to support the vital cause.

"We've been on the farm ourselves, we've come from a cattle station background, so I know how hard the farmers have done it,” Mrs Cahill said.

"It was for a good cause, a good local artist and a great picture which will complement our produce store.”

The painting was inspired by local fixtures which Ms Dent photographed during a drive across the area.

"I couldn't find exactly what I wanted all in one picture so I got little bits from here and there,” Mrs Dent said.

"The scene itself is out on Mulgowie Road with the house, trees and cattle and the tractor was a picture taken from pioneer village.

"The windmill with the cattle and the cement feeder is from Branell Homestead, the rooster is from my place and the bull is from out towards Thornton on the side of the road”

Incorporating a local scene was important for the talented artist who was inspired by her love her old buildings and windmills.

"I wanted it to be components of when you go on a drive in the country it's things that you do look at and you love,” she said.

Ms Dent said the exhibition was an opportunity for her to share her passion with others.

The exhibition named Local Colour will remain open until November, 9, with Ms Dent showcasing 26 different pieces of artwork.

Once the exhibition ends auctioned piece will be in displayed proudly behind the register at Laidley Town and Country on Cooper Street.