Frank Gould and Lianne Coad came from the Gold Coast to the Mulgowie Bush Dance.
Country dance draws large crowd to Mulgowie | Photos

by Nathan Greaves
27th May 2019 4:58 PM

ON Saturday night, men and women of all ages braved the cold to fill the Mulgowie Town Hall, to attend the Mulgowie Bush Dance.

Some stayed for dinner, some camped on the hall grounds, and they all had a wonderful time tapping their feet and dancing the evening away to the sound of classic, old-fashioned country music.

It all started with three friends visiting a bush dance together, which they enjoyed so much that they were inspired to bring the same kind of experience to their own community.

And so, the Mulgowie Bush Dance was born.

Featuring live music from the Band-O-Coots Bush Band, the annual event is now in its fifth year.

The hall where it's hosted is situated just 10kms from Laidley, a short drive through picturesque farmland, with food being served from 5:30, and the music starting at 6:30.

People of all ages and walks of life attended the event, and all had a fantastic time.

"Young and old, everyone got up and joined in.” Wendy Slade, one of the founders and organisers of the event said.

"I love the community spirit it brings.”

She said she and the other organisers estimated more than 130 people attended Saturday night's dance, and they were always looking to encourage more people to come along and join in.

For those interested in a fun night out with family and friends, keep an eye out for next year's Mulgowie Bush Dance.

Gatton Star

