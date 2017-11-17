Menu
Councils unite for changes

WISH LIST: Members of the southeast Queensland Council of Mayors urged future state lawmakers to work with all levels of government to improve regional infrastructure.
Melanie Keyte
by

REGIONAL councils across southeast Queensland have outlined their top priorities for the future state government and urged the political parties to work with local governments to support much-needed infrastructure projects.

Among the top 10 list of priorities issued by the Council of Mayors (SEQ) on November 3 were upgrades to the Brisbane Valley Highway and a business case for a Toowoomba to Rosewood bus service.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said upgrading the Brisbane Valley Highway was essential considering the projected population increase for the region.

"There is a six per cent annual increase in traffic on the Brisbane Valley Highway just south of Fernvale,” Cr Lehmann said.

"These figures are a clear indication that thousands of people are using this major highway every day and we need it upgraded to ensure the safety and efficiency of this important freight and connectivity corridor.”

In a statement, Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan emphasised the importance of water security in the Lockyer and Brisbane valleys and asked candidates to pledge their commitment to working with all levels of government to deliver the necessary infrastructure to deliver additional water.

The Council of Mayors also called on the future leaders to establish a statutory governance authority to protect the region's catchments and waterways as well as a clear commitment to work together to position the southeast as a destination for global trade and investment.

Council of Mayors (SEQ) chair Graham Quirk said keeping commuters, businesses and freight moving efficiently across the southeast is the key to the sustainable growth of the region's population and economy.

"Seventy-one per cent of Queensland's population is based in southeast Queensland,” Cr Quirk said.

"The needs and opportunities that this region presents to the next state government should be carefully considered by all parties at election time.

"The commuters and businesses of southeast Queensland have been waiting a long time to have major corridors and transport networks that can keep up with the growth of this region and its economy.

"Now is the time to make southeast Queensland's people and freight movement a priority.”

Other projects listed included a Brisbane metro system and Cunningham Highway upgrades.

Topics:  brisbane valley highway council of mayors seq infrastucture qldelection2017 qldvotes southeast queensland water security wivenhoe dam

Gatton Star

Speedway to rev up Lockyer Valley

