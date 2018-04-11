Councils toss out 'bin in' delay fines

NO CHANGE: Lockyer and Somerset councils shun laws to fine residents for leaving their wheelie bins out.

THE Lockyer and Somerset councils will not be among the 20 local governments throughout Queensland who have proposed to heavily fine residents who are tardy bringing their wheelie bins in.

The fines come under the new law, Local Law Number 9, which is being rolled out by 20 local councils including Mackay, Townsville, Rockhampton, Burdekin, Bundaberg, Gladstone and the Gold Coast and could see residents slugged with a $2523 fine for leaving their bins outside on the kerb for more than 24 hours before or after rubbish collection day.

Somerset Regional Mayor Graeme Lehmann said no local law had yet been adopted by Somerset Regional Council.

"Council has never issued a fine to a resident for leaving a wheelie bin out for too long,” he said.

"The new local law theoretically provides for a penalty of up to 20 penalty units (currently $126.15 per penalty unit) for leaving a wheelie bin out for more than 24 hours after the scheduled collection date.

"The recommendation to council notes that council relies on existing state legislation to regulate waste management issues throughout the region.”

Lockyer Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said, like Somerset, LVRC had no intention of fining people for leaving their bins out after their collection day.

"State Government regulations on the collection of domestic waste will expire on June 30, 2018, which has forced local government to introduce local laws governing waste collection on July 1 and LVRC is no exception,” Cr Cook said.

"The introduction of the local law essentially allows us to maintain our rubbish collections at the current service level and model.

"While there is no doubt bins left on kerbsides for days looks unsightly, the overwhelming majority of residents do the right thing and bring their bins in within a day or so of collection.”