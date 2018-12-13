Councils say no to rabbits

KEEPING Queensland pest free is a requirement of every local government, but when it comes to the state's rabbit population just eight local councils contribute to the cause.

Presently, the Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board maintains 555 kilometres of rabbit-proof fence, which runs from Mt Gipps to Goombi, where it joins up with the Wild Dog Barrier Fence.

But only the Western Downs, Toowoomba, Southern Downs, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, City of Gold Coast and Lockyer Valley councils help to protect the state's agricultural industry.

Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board Chairman Anne Glasheen said it was time more councils contributed to the cause.

"The benefit is not only for south east Queensland, it's for the wider community,” Cr Glasheen said.

"I would like to see the amount of councils increase as well as the state government.”

Support to manage rabbit infestation in Queensland was called for at the annual Local Government Association of Queensland conference by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said LVRC called for the state government to match funds contributed to the cause.

"It's about calling on the state to recognise their overarching responsibility (to assist in regional areas),” Cr Milligan said.

"I know no one wants to be paying money if they don't have to but people that think the rabbits don't affect them - it will.

"If it affects and ruins our agriculture if you're living in Brisbane you'll be paying through the check out, that's the reality of it.”

Four motions were put to regional councillors from across the state to address infrastructure, biosecurity, litter and rabbits within the Lockyer Valley region.

The Land and Pest Management- Rabbit Fence and compliance motion was the least popular of the LVRC's submissions with 126 members voting for and 62 voting against.

The rabbit board presently received no funding from the state government despite the significant risk the pest poses to the agriculture industry.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said it was suitable the funding for the board came from eight councils.

"The board undertakes a local government function, therefore it is appropriate the board be totally funded by those local governments,” Mr Furner said.

But Cr Glasheen said the board could make a bigger impact with more funding.

"We will be requesting for the state to consider funding for the rabbit board,” she said. "We need the funding to do more, the (present) funding is about maintaining the fence. The state government contributes to the wild dog fence, so we are asking for it to be fair.”

Additional funding would allow the board to carry out more surveys across local areas. Lockyer Valley residents were urged to remain vigilant and ensure shrubs and branches were not left lying around for the rabbits and hares to inhabit.