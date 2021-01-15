Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has come in under budget for its re-surfacing works (generic image).

MORE than 440,000 litres of bitumen has been poured across 40 roads through the Lockyer Valley in a major resealing program for the council.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s 20-21 reseal program resulted in 42 resealed roads across the shire.

The project budgeted at $1.5m came in $250,000 under expectation.

LVRC Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein said crews sprayed 440,000L of bitumen over 37.5km of road network.

“Over time, cracks start to form in the seal of a road, which allows water to seep into the road pavement and causes potholes and soft spots to form in the road,” Cr Holstein said.

“Resealing is the best way to maintain the life of the road surface and is a fraction of the cost of full reconstruction or asphalt overlays.

“It not only allows the surface to be waterproofed, but protects the underlying pavement from deterioration, seals cracks and imperfections and extends the pavement life.

“If we take the time to protect our road network today, which is one of our greatest assets, it will save a lot of time and money in the years to come.”

The reseal program was delivered by Council staff and covered sections of roads in 42 individual locations across the region.