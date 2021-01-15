Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council has come in under budget for its re-surfacing works (generic image).
Lockyer Valley Regional Council has come in under budget for its re-surfacing works (generic image).
News

Council’s road re-seal project comes in $250k under budget

Ali Kuchel
15th Jan 2021 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 440,000 litres of bitumen has been poured across 40 roads through the Lockyer Valley in a major resealing program for the council.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s 20-21 reseal program resulted in 42 resealed roads across the shire.

The project budgeted at $1.5m came in $250,000 under expectation.

LVRC Infrastructure Portfolio Councillor Janice Holstein said crews sprayed 440,000L of bitumen over 37.5km of road network.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Lockyer Valley Regional Council infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein. Picture: Dominic Elsome

“Over time, cracks start to form in the seal of a road, which allows water to seep into the road pavement and causes potholes and soft spots to form in the road,” Cr Holstein said.

“Resealing is the best way to maintain the life of the road surface and is a fraction of the cost of full reconstruction or asphalt overlays.

“It not only allows the surface to be waterproofed, but protects the underlying pavement from deterioration, seals cracks and imperfections and extends the pavement life.

“If we take the time to protect our road network today, which is one of our greatest assets, it will save a lot of time and money in the years to come.”

The reseal program was delivered by Council staff and covered sections of roads in 42 individual locations across the region.

lockyer road works lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Premium Content Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Crime The woman looked around the drinks aisle before tampering with and consuming energy drinks in the supermarket. DETAILS:

        Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Premium Content Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Crime A driver’s ‘risk it’ attitude hasn’t gone down well in court, after he was busted a...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer