Two playground upgrades are expected to start this month (file image)
Council’s project to boost sun safety at Lockyer playgrounds

Ali Kuchel
21st Oct 2020 6:00 AM
TWO Lockyer Valley playgrounds will soon sport all-new shade sails to improve sun safety for kids and families.

Grantham’s Bugler Park and Gatton’s Littleton Park will be upgraded, thanks to Australian Government funding.

Portfolio councillor Janice Holstein said construction at Bugler Park was set to begin next week, with Littleton Park following shortly after.

“While Bugler Park in Grantham does have a shelter, a shade sail wasn’t installed at the time the playground was built and unfortunately that has meant the park is under-utilised, simply because it’s too hot during the day in the warmer weather.

“Thanks to this funding, a new shade sail is being installed over the playground equipment, which is an exciting and welcomed addition to the facility,” Cr Holstein said.

While Littleton Park does have a shade sail, it is deteriorating and in need of replacement.

“Replacing the existing shade sail will ensure the playground is not as hot in summer and will give protection to those who use the facility.”

For safety requirements, the playground at Littleton Park will be closed off during the removal and installation of the shade sail.

It is anticipated it will only take one day.

An area of Bugler Park will be barricaded off during construction for safety of the public.

Council issued an apology for any inconvenience it may cause and thanked residents for their understanding during the construction phase.

Weather permitting, works will be completed by late November.

Gatton Star

