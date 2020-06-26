Council’s plan to bring Christmas cheer to the region

The Somerset Regional Council are planning to begin community consultations to plan decorations and events for Christmas.

The Somerset Regional Council are planning to begin community consultations to plan decorations and events for Christmas.

A LOCAL council is embracing the Christmas spirit months ahead of schedule, with plans to light up the towns being discussed at this week’s meeting.

Following on from discussions in February, the Somerset Regional Council have commissioned a report analysing the costs and options of placing festive decorations in several major towns on a yearly basis.

Several options were put forward by the report, including the purchase or hire of trees, at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $12,000 per tree.

Other options included decorating a suitable existing tree in a public area such as the CBD or a major park, or lend funding support to community groups who would handle decorations themselves.

READ MORE: The two major events returning to the region

Councillors voted to consult with community members and groups in major towns to discuss the best approach, theme, and budget for possible festive decorations in each town.

Cr. Cheryl Gaedtke, who requested the initial report back in February, was in support of the plan, but argued more areas needed to be included.

“This report has given us a range of options to explore. I don’t necessarily want to see the most expensive options there, I think there’s some cheaper options we can pursue,” she said.

“I noticed with our list of representatives that Esk and Fernvale aren’t included. I’d like to get in contact with those towns as well to be part of this.”

READ MORE: 7 (possibly) haunted locations in the region

Other councillors agreed, and nominated for the following councillors to make contact with community groups in different towns:

Cr. Gaedtke was nominated to consult with the Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Dam Progress Association.

Cr. Sean Choat was nominated to consult with the Lowood Community Action Group, and Lowood District Residents Network.

Cr. Jason Wendt volunteered to contact relevant groups in Fernvale.

Cr. Kylee Isidro was nominated to speak with the Kilcoy Progress Alliance Committee, Toogoolawah and District Progress Association, and groups in Esk.

Cr. Robert Whalley said the community consultation was essential to ensuring the best outcomes to the towns.

“I think it’s extremely important to do it through this process,” he said.

“It’ll be better coming through the community, so they get what they want for their towns.”

When consultations are complete, the information will be brought back to council to be workshopped.

More stories by Nathan Greaves.