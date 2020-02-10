Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Somerset Regional Council has invested $1.4 million in land acquisition for future recreation use.
Somerset Regional Council has invested $1.4 million in land acquisition for future recreation use.
News

Council’s massive investment in future recreation

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
10th Feb 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOCUS on future recreation services has led one rural council to purchase $1.4 million in local land.

The Somerset Regional Council secured a six-hectare site north of the Kilcoy Showgrounds for $544,000 and is in the process of purchasing 5848sq m of State Government land at Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre.

In addition, the settlement of a 14-hectare site near Fernvale Sports Park and Fernvale State School for $890,000 will take place on February 24.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the purchases followed months of planning, due diligence and negotiations to ensure the best value for ratepayers.

“The Kilcoy purchase will allow groups to attract more events and create more opportunities for Somerset residents,” he said.

“The Fernvale purchases were driven by planning reports and our annual average population growth of 2.4 per cent every year since 2008.”

These are not the only investments council has made in recreation sites and facilities in recent months.

They also allocated $1 million for continued development of the Kilcoy racecourse, and granted further funds for upgrades and improvements at the Esk racecourse.

Gyms have also been a focus for the council, with Fernvale Indoor Sport Centre recently reopening under the management of the PCYC and plans in motion to construct a new multipurpose sporting and recreation facility at Toogoolawah.

“We have been one of the fastest-growing council areas in Queensland over the last decade and our community needs recreation space,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Council is shrewdly investing in more community recreation land now to reflect Somerset’s historic and future growth needs.”

graeme lehmann land purchase somerset regional council sports and recreation
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UP FOR GRABS: Commercial block still for sale

        premium_icon UP FOR GRABS: Commercial block still for sale

        News What businesses do you want to see come to this Somerset town?

        Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms

        premium_icon Young bubs welcomed to the region with open arms

        News The Lockyer Valley’s newest arrivals were given a proper welcome to the world.

        History on display as antique fair rolls into town

        premium_icon History on display as antique fair rolls into town

        News History on display on the weekend at the Esk Antiques fair.

        MP: Recycled water won’t be a barrier to irrigation scheme

        premium_icon MP: Recycled water won’t be a barrier to irrigation scheme

        News A key part of the plan to ensure water security for the region could cause a...