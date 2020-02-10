Council’s massive investment in future recreation

Somerset Regional Council has invested $1.4 million in land acquisition for future recreation use.

A FOCUS on future recreation services has led one rural council to purchase $1.4 million in local land.

The Somerset Regional Council secured a six-hectare site north of the Kilcoy Showgrounds for $544,000 and is in the process of purchasing 5848sq m of State Government land at Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre.

In addition, the settlement of a 14-hectare site near Fernvale Sports Park and Fernvale State School for $890,000 will take place on February 24.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the purchases followed months of planning, due diligence and negotiations to ensure the best value for ratepayers.

“The Kilcoy purchase will allow groups to attract more events and create more opportunities for Somerset residents,” he said.

“The Fernvale purchases were driven by planning reports and our annual average population growth of 2.4 per cent every year since 2008.”

These are not the only investments council has made in recreation sites and facilities in recent months.

They also allocated $1 million for continued development of the Kilcoy racecourse, and granted further funds for upgrades and improvements at the Esk racecourse.

Gyms have also been a focus for the council, with Fernvale Indoor Sport Centre recently reopening under the management of the PCYC and plans in motion to construct a new multipurpose sporting and recreation facility at Toogoolawah.

“We have been one of the fastest-growing council areas in Queensland over the last decade and our community needs recreation space,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Council is shrewdly investing in more community recreation land now to reflect Somerset’s historic and future growth needs.”