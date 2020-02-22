Councils gain disaster funding to help with flood repairs

FEDERAL CASH: While the rain was lovely, the damage to the region’s roads wasn’t – luckily there’s funding on the way. Picture: File

WHEN recent rains swamped areas of the Somerset, creeks quickly rose and caused considerable damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Luckily, the Somerset Regional Council has access to federal recovery funding to help repair the damage caused by the wild weather.

Assistance is being provided to the council, along with a number of others, through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

While the Toowoomba and Logan city councils also received funding, neighbouring Lockyer Valley Regional Council did not.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said while it was good to see the rain, the clean-up from the flood was a cost the councils could do without.

“The images of flooded creeks and rivers coming out of towns like Dalby and Warwick are astonishing to see after the long drought,” Minister Littleproud said.

“It’s important that the impacted local councils know that the Commonwealth and State Governments are there to support their clean-up efforts.

“This announcement means the flood affected communities will recover sooner.”

Queensland Minister for Emergency Services Craig Crawford said the funding would assist councils in restoring damaged public infrastructure and with the cost of cleaning up.

“Communities that, just a few short months ago, were dealing with terrifying bushfires are now coping with torrential rain and flooding,” Minister Crawford said.

“But Queenslanders are a resilient mob and we’ll face these challenges together.

“I am proud of the joint State and Commonwealth DRFA that is there to stand with disaster impacted communities and help them through the tough times such as now.”