Councils fighting for funding

More support for young and unemployed in the region could be going ahead if Works for Queensland funding is secured.

To reduce unemployment statistics, three councils are teaming up to fight for their fair share of the State Government's $200 million incentive.

The Works for Queensland program offers $200 million in financial incentives to be distributed throughout eligible regional councils.

The money must be put towards goals or projects that will help provide jobs for the young and unemployed, with the amount of money being given to eligible councils being partially decided by unemployment data from the area.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the last round of funding saw 65 Queensland councils share the $200 million, but some councils were excluded from the initiative.

"Almost all Queensland regional councils are supported by Works for Queensland, however the Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley communities are not eligible for funding."

Scenic Rim Council is now spearheading an effort to pass a motion for a share of the funds at the Local Government Association of Queensland Annual Conference in Cairns later this year.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Councils have both pledged their support to the move.

"Somerset Regional Council is proud to support our colleagues at Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley in seeking LGAQ support to extend the coverage area of the Works for Queensland program." Cr. Lehmann said.