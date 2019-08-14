Menu
Login
News

Councils fighting for funding

Nathan Greaves
by
14th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

More support for young and unemployed in the region could be going ahead if Works for Queensland funding is secured.

To reduce unemployment statistics, three councils are teaming up to fight for their fair share of the State Government's $200 million incentive.

The Works for Queensland program offers $200 million in financial incentives to be distributed throughout eligible regional councils.

The money must be put towards goals or projects that will help provide jobs for the young and unemployed, with the amount of money being given to eligible councils being partially decided by unemployment data from the area.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the last round of funding saw 65 Queensland councils share the $200 million, but some councils were excluded from the initiative.

"Almost all Queensland regional councils are supported by Works for Queensland, however the Somerset, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley communities are not eligible for funding."

Scenic Rim Council is now spearheading an effort to pass a motion for a share of the funds at the Local Government Association of Queensland Annual Conference in Cairns later this year.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Councils have both pledged their support to the move.

"Somerset Regional Council is proud to support our colleagues at Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley in seeking LGAQ support to extend the coverage area of the Works for Queensland program." Cr. Lehmann said.

funding lockyer valley regional council scenic rim regional council somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Strong genetics continue in Ekka show ring

    Strong genetics continue in Ekka show ring

    News THE tradition of bringing home a champion or placing ribbon at the Ekka has continued for Glencairn Warmblood Stud

    Region wakes to near zero temperatures

    Region wakes to near zero temperatures

    News If you thought it was cold this morning, you were not wrong

    Fastest farmers secure podium finish at Ekka

    Fastest farmers secure podium finish at Ekka

    News There's already discussions for next year's event

    Special needs rider claims prestigious Ekka champion win

    Special needs rider claims prestigious Ekka champion win

    Horses In their first Ekka event the duo claimed a champion ribbon