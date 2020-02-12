Council’s controversial door-to-door program comes to a halt

Somerset’s ongoing dog inspection program has cost more than anticipated, proving it isn’t council revenue-raising.

THE Somerset’s dog inspection council is set to end after a decision made at this week’s council meeting.

Staring in August, the systematic inspection program resulted in council officers door-knocking properties in the Somerset Region in search of unregistered dogs.

Residences in and around Esk, Lowood, Fernvale, Kilcoy and Toogoolawah have been completed, with initial plans in place to inspect Somerset’s smaller towns.

The program was originally allocated $19,544 for a six-month period, but this was increased to $80,000 for four months in September, based on cost projections.

Both the time and monetary costs of the program have been passed, leading to the decision to end to inspections.

It comes despite initial enthusiasm in November to ‘strike while the iron is hot’ and continue on with the inspections in the New Year.

“When we first started this program, I had some residents come to me and complain that this was just an attempt at revenue-raising by council,” Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

“But the program has actually come at a cost to taxpayers, which shows it’s not about revenue-raising.”

From August to November, 5057 properties were investigated, and 980 unregistered dogs were found, surpassing the expectations of council.

When the program was first launched, the expectation was that 400-500 animals might be found.

The effectiveness of the inspections – even in areas they haven’t been carried out – has also been demonstrated by the rise in the number of animals registered in the region.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, 3,804 dogs were registered, but this number has risen to more than 5000 so far in the 2019/2020 period.

Though the program has finished with areas yet to be inspected, councillors were pleased with the outcome.

Pending budget reviews and feedback, the inspection program may return in the future.