Councillors to go “beyond” job with cyberbullying training

COUNCIL staff will soon be equipped to deal with cyberbullying, despite the task being "beyond" what councillors are required to do.

The additional training comes after the state government's anti-cyberbullying taskforce issued a report recommending a community approach to deal with the increasing problem.

At the recent Somerset Council Meeting, not all members were impressed with the request.

"They might as well be asking for the moon," Councillor Michael Ogg said.

"They're asking us to do what Zuckerburg can't."

Council does not currently have specific policies for cyberbullying issues, instead following overarching legislation from State-level acts.

Creating a specific new policy would likely only repeat or contradict existing guidelines, and as a result Somerset Council are looking at other options of dealing with the issue.

"Whilst we can be vigilant, and watch our community, youth engagement is our best way of addressing it," Cr Helen Brieschke said.

The council agreed to allow staff regularly working with youth and children to undergo additional training, advising them how to recognise and address cyberbullying.

Other measures under consideration include public awareness campaigns, and supporting youth organisations in the community.

"It's going to become more of a problem as the technology grows," Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"Anything we can do to kick it in the bud is good."

These recommendations included liaising with local sporting and community groups, providing new training to staff, and implementing new anti-cyberbullying policies.