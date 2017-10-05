Councillor Whalley wants to leave Somerset legacy

ONE WITH NATURE: Somerset councillor Bob Whalley enjoys spending time in nature .

Name: Bob Whalley.

Occupation: Business owner and Somerset councillor.

Age: 52.

Marital status: Single.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Somerset Regional Council?

Being able to lead or value add to high level strategic thinking in order to leave a legacy of good development.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

To improve the Somerset region.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Wally Lewis at Bobby Lindner's 21st.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Bringing up four boys.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Believe nothing of what you hear and half of what you see.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

The world as it is because of all the choices we make. So I would encourage everyone to make better choices.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were, and why?

I am fit, healthy and happy in life.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Spending time with nature - walking, swimming etc.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Gatherings with my cousins.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Sitting on my veranda looking over the mountains.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would definitely help out those close to me.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

People that are open and honest and freely giving of their time.