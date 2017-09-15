26°
Councillor Ogg performs to a local crowd

COMMUNITY MAN: Somerset Regional Councillor Michael 'Otis” Ogg sees his role as an extension of his community-minded outlook on life.
Name: Michael "Otis" Ogg.

Occupation: Somerset councillor.

Age: 62 years young.

Marital Status: Very happily married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Somerset Regional Council?

Communicating with the public and airing their concerns and perhaps helping remedy their problems.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

I have always been involved with the community and am very much a community-minded person and this role was an extension of that.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

No.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My wife and family.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Everything in moderation - but I didn't take that advice.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to rid the world of anger and intolerance.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Forty years old - I wish that I knew what I know now when I was younger.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation,n and why?

Music, piano, singing and performing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Mum's hazelnut tortecake.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Twin Bridges.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Depends on how much - anything from buying a new mattress to finding a cure for cancer or buying a house at the beach.

Who are the people you most admire, dead or living?

My father, Nelson Mandela and (actress and singer) Barbara Eden.

