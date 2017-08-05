25°
News

Councillor McLean appreciates passion for community

5th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
LOCAL VIEWS: Kathy McLean, pictured at Cunningham's Crest Lookout, Laidley, appreciates those who give up their time to make the community tick.
LOCAL VIEWS: Kathy McLean, pictured at Cunningham's Crest Lookout, Laidley, appreciates those who give up their time to make the community tick. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Name: Kathy McLean

Occupation: Councillor

Age: 59

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

The cohesive and inclusive way that this new team of councillors and the mayor are working together. The open discussion is just so positive.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

There were issues that I believed were not being properly addressed, and rather than just sit on the sidelines and just criticise, I wanted to be part of a solution.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have met famous people, but the most noteworthy for me is the ex-mayor of Noosa, Bob Abbott, who would not be technically famous except in the local government world but I found to be an amazing and inspiring man.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My children most definitely, but also being elected to represent the residents of our region is such an honour.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Be careful how you say things. Never forget that words have power.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Cruelty, the intentional harm of animals or people, for me it can never be justified and it always leaves me feeling sick.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

39 - you are still fit and active but have the sense to accept the way things are, and who you are.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Patchwork and bonsai, for differing reasons. With machine patchwork there is a great sense of achievement when the colours work and I enjoy giving quilts to special people and knowing that they will be treasured for a long time. Then bonsai is a living art form that needs respect, but gives back, and contributes its own identity.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Being awarded an academic scholarship.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I have fantastic views over the valley from home and it is my favourite place, there are too many places to list that I simply like to visit.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Do a round-the-world trip and help our kids to set up for their future.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Anyone who excels in their field, like Casey Stoner winning the MotoGP, musicians like David Bowie etc, the writers that predict the future, or give you understanding of other points of view, or just take you to other places. Then there are our own local volunteers and groups, from Godfrey and the Puddle Jumpers theatre group in Laidley, Ann Bichel and the group from Forest Hill, the Helidon Progress association, MaMa Creek, Murphy's Creek, Ann Kirby of the Valley Weekender and there are so many more that should be named. I admire the time and effort and dedication that they put in. People who have drive and passion for what they do, especially when it is for community.

Gatton Star

Topics:  kathy mclean lockyer valley q&a

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Sleep-out draws outpouring of 'spontaneous generosity'

Sleep-out draws outpouring of 'spontaneous generosity'

One woman had even flown in from Adelaide to boost funds and morale for Laidley Crisis Care and Accommodation.

US Navy head inland for Mt Sylvia mission

CROWD FAVOURITE: Mount Sylvia State School students with Petty Officer Damien Cantrell.

Eleven members of the USS Bonhomme Richard visited Mt Sylvia.

Exploring life as a drover's daughter

TOUR: Patsy Kemp visited the Gatton and Laidley libraries to promote her book The Drover's Daughter.

Patsy Kemp penned The Drover's Daughter.

Old heads guiding young Redbacks

DIVERSE GROUP: Gatton Redbacks senior women players Dawn Jackwitz and Lauren Snuderl.

The Gatton Redbacks senior women have unique mix of players.

Local Partners

Murdered schoolgirl's family to spread safety message

IT’S BEEN almost two years since the murder of Gatton schoolgirl Jayde Kendall rocked the Lockyer Valley.

Jayde Kendall murder accused to face trial in September

Jayde Kendall went missing from Gatton. Photo Contributed

Her body was found on a property two weeks after she vanished.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Queensland farmer's brave decision has cost him his spot on Australian Survivor.

The Block's first bathrooms wow the judges

The Block contestants Elyse and Josh pictured in their winning bathroom.

A BIG bathtub and a golden speaker were the major talking points.

Vegan doco on Netflix slammed by health experts

Bowl of eggs Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Netflix health doco slammed for scaremongering, 'cherrypicking' data

Why Meghan Markle will never be a princess

ROYAL ENCOUNTER: Actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are appearing together at more public events. Credit News.com.au.

Meghan Markle will never carry the title princess

What's on the small screen this week

Richard Roxburgh as Roger Rogerson in a scene from Blue Murder: Killer Cop.

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in a new mini-series.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

ATTENTION INVESTORS - Modern Triplex - Great Returns!

1-3/8 Allom Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Unit 3 3 3 $695,000...

Built in 2008, with a total return of $770 per week. NO Body corp fees. Excellent Unit Complex in South Toowoomba, walking distance to the CBD and Toowoomba Base...

7 Month Old Quality Constructed Home - Quality Estate - This Home Ticks All The Boxes

43 Renshaw Crescent, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 $499,000 +

Priced for immediate sale, this near new family home will impress. Boasting a spacious 27 squares and featuring 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, double garage + a full...

BRAND NEW - Dare to be different - quality constructed with breath taking views!

4 Mockridge St, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 $519,000 (REDUCED...

Positioned in the highly sought after Nelson/Kearney estate, this quality built Titanium Home will impress. With breath taking rural views, you will be the envy...

Great South Side Position - Close To Parks, Schools and Shops - MIDDLE RIDGE Catchment

627 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

Located close to major shops and Middle Ridge schools this spacious residence features a generous open plan living and separate media room. The master bedroom...

OWNERS HAD A GUT FULL and WANTS IT SOLD! Fantastic Investment Or First Home

1/16 Pascoe Lane, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $239,000 (Reduced...

Located in a small complex of 4, this spacious unit has a lot to offer. All 3 bedrooms have built ins as well as ceiling fans and the main is complimented by an...

Modern Near New Home With Fantastic Rural Outlook

27 Sanctuary Drive, Cranley 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This near new home has a lot to offer, set on 633m2 in a prime location in the new Sanctuary Rise estate and close to local shopping centre. Featuring four...

Affordable Near New Home - New Price- Owner wants it SOLD!

10 Maculan Crescent, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 $449,000+

PRICE REDUCED!!!! Nearly New, built on solid foundations, and surrounded by quality homes, this quality built JADA home is sure to impress! Situated in a quiet...

Neat and Tidy Kearney&#39;s Spring Brick - Just Move In and Enjoy

59 Kearney Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Under Contract

Freshly renovated, this home will impress. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy or rent out. Freshly painted, with new window and floor coverings, updated...

Calling All Location, Location Buyers Wanting Northern Living!

16 Pigott Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 $495,000 +

A freshly refurbished four bedroom home with multiple living areas in a top Rangeville location now awaits your selection. Capturing the beautiful dappled northern...

Charm, Character &amp; Convenience!

8 Parkinson Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

- 3 generous bedrooms - Renovated kitchen with dishwasher - Additional sunroom & playroom - Lounge room with fireplace - Huge separate dining room - Polished...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!