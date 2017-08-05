Councillor McLean appreciates passion for community

LOCAL VIEWS: Kathy McLean, pictured at Cunningham's Crest Lookout, Laidley, appreciates those who give up their time to make the community tick.

Name: Kathy McLean

Occupation: Councillor

Age: 59

Marital Status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

The cohesive and inclusive way that this new team of councillors and the mayor are working together. The open discussion is just so positive.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

There were issues that I believed were not being properly addressed, and rather than just sit on the sidelines and just criticise, I wanted to be part of a solution.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have met famous people, but the most noteworthy for me is the ex-mayor of Noosa, Bob Abbott, who would not be technically famous except in the local government world but I found to be an amazing and inspiring man.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My children most definitely, but also being elected to represent the residents of our region is such an honour.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Be careful how you say things. Never forget that words have power.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Cruelty, the intentional harm of animals or people, for me it can never be justified and it always leaves me feeling sick.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

39 - you are still fit and active but have the sense to accept the way things are, and who you are.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Patchwork and bonsai, for differing reasons. With machine patchwork there is a great sense of achievement when the colours work and I enjoy giving quilts to special people and knowing that they will be treasured for a long time. Then bonsai is a living art form that needs respect, but gives back, and contributes its own identity.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Being awarded an academic scholarship.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I have fantastic views over the valley from home and it is my favourite place, there are too many places to list that I simply like to visit.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Do a round-the-world trip and help our kids to set up for their future.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Anyone who excels in their field, like Casey Stoner winning the MotoGP, musicians like David Bowie etc, the writers that predict the future, or give you understanding of other points of view, or just take you to other places. Then there are our own local volunteers and groups, from Godfrey and the Puddle Jumpers theatre group in Laidley, Ann Bichel and the group from Forest Hill, the Helidon Progress association, MaMa Creek, Murphy's Creek, Ann Kirby of the Valley Weekender and there are so many more that should be named. I admire the time and effort and dedication that they put in. People who have drive and passion for what they do, especially when it is for community.